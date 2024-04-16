“She’s going #1” “Mel Gibson ready!” - Fans drop opinion on $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark’s 2024 WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark is in the spotlight ahead of the 2024 WNBA draft. The Iowa Hawkeyes legend left a lasting impression in the NCAA and is widely regarded as the top pick at this year's event.

Clark, whose NIL value is $3.4 million per On3, was spotted arriving at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. She wore an all-Prada white outfit with sleek black heels, looking stylish. Fans gave their opinion of the college basketball's top scorer before the event.

"Mel Gibson ready," one fan tweeted on X.

Clark was bizarrely compared to actor Mel Gibson by former NFL star Antonio Brown after she broke the NCAA's scoring record in March. The Super Bowl winner used Gibson's graphic on his X account while congratulating the Hawkeyes superstar. The cryptic joke appears to have struck a chord with some fans.

"Got that Allen Iverson suit on. She's going #1," another user tweeted.

While it's widely believed that Clark will be the top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, one fan compared her to Allen Iverson. The Philadelphia 76ers selected Allen Iverson as the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NBA draft. He had a star-studded career, including playing for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

"She’s enjoying it. I love it," a third tweeted.

Clark looked in good spirits while arriving at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. She also posed for a few pictures before the grand event.

"Her stylist needs to be fired," one fan tweeted.

One fan was particularly not pleased with Clark's outfit at the event.

"When my grandma gets to the bank and is confused about what line to get in," another user tweeted.

As several cameras pointed at Clark after she entered the arena, it took her some time to realize where she needed to head toward. One fan joked that the Iowa legend barely looked like a confused grandmother at the bank.

A look back at Caitlin Clark's iconic NCAA career with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark after playing her final game in the NCAA

Although she never won the national championship, Caitlin Clark changed the landscape of women's college basketball during her tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to two consecutive national championship appearances. In 2023, Iowa lost the title game to the LSU Tigers. This year, the program suffered an 87-75 defeat against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks, who went unbeaten through the season.

Nonetheless, Clark led the Hawkeyes to three consecutive Big Ten Tournament titles. She won two national Player of the Year awards and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year thrice. She also holds the NCAA's all-time scoring record with 3,951 points.

Clark is now set to go as the top pick after a stellar collegiate career. There is a high chance that she plays for the Indiana Fever. This is because the team holds the No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNBA draft after winning the draft lottery.

