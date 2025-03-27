“She will be in South Carolina”: Hoops fans speculate new teams for Ta’Niya Latson as Florida State star enters the transfer portal

Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson, the top scorer in Division I women’s basketball this season, has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Andraya Carter on Thursday.

Following the news of Latson’s decision, basketball fans took to social media to share their thoughts on where she might land.

“She will be in South Carolina, that’s my guess,” one fan commented.

Another fan pointed out that with Kiki Smith entering the WNBA draft and JuJu Watkins currently injured, Latson could take center stage at USC.

“Lowkey USC will be her perfect landing spot. With Kiki entering the draft and Juju currently injured, she has the chance to be the focal point of a team already in the spotlight. They also have good enough role players to carry her to a decent record.”

Another USC fan speculated that Latson might take advantage of NIL opportunities while replacing JuJu Watkins.

“She is going to USC to play her senior year (grab NIL deal as well) in place for Juju (ACL). It is good for her to have more eyes and uplift her draft pick position even though she is #1 for next year already.”

LSU fans also made their case, urging Latson’s friend, Flau’jae Johnson, to convince her to join the Tigers. One fan wrote:

“@Flaujae I know that you and Ta’Niya are friends, so help the LSU family convince her that’s where she needs to be! She witnessed firsthand how electric the PMAC can be. With Morrow leaving, WE NEED HER!”

Some fans were shocked by her decision to enter the portal.

“Wowwwww was not expecting this,” one fan wrote.

An FSU supporter expressed disappointment but acknowledged that Latson could benefit from playing in a bigger market.

“Absolute bucket dawg. The FSU fan does not want her to leave, but I know she can be a bigger star if she goes to a bigger market.”

Notre Dame was also mentioned as a possible destination. One fan explained:

“Her at Notre Dame will be interesting. With them losing Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron, another guard is definitely needed. Her and Hannah would keep the best WCBB backcourt title in South Bend.”

Others suggested schools like Tennessee and Ole Miss.

“Tennessee would be an awesome fit, but Ole Miss could definitely use her skill set. She would have a green light! & Coach Yo is awesome!” a fan wrote.

Ta’Niya Latson’s run at Florida State

Latson has been a strong player throughout her time at Florida State. She led the country in scoring this season, averaging 25.2 points per game. She also earned All-ACC First Team honors in each of her three seasons.

ESPN’s Andraya Carter, who broke the news on the social media platform X, emphasized that Latson is still keeping all options open.

“Latson is keeping all options, including a return to FSU, open during this process,” Carter reported.

As a freshman. Latson set the ACC single-season scoring record with 659 points while leading all freshmen nationally with 21.3 points per game. She won ACC Rookie of the Year honors that season and has since recorded multiple 700-point seasons.

If Latson decides to leave, it would be a major loss for Florida State. The Seminoles are already set to lose key players, including Makayla Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon. Together, the trio accounted for 58.6 points per game this past season.

FSU's (24-9) season ended with a 101-71 loss to LSU in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

