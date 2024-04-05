"Some real weirdos gonna bid on this one" "Great price": Fans divided over Caitlin Clark's game chair auction as bids end Sunday

A chair Caitlin Clark sat on during the Big Ten Tournament is reportedly up for auction.

The Realeast is selling the chair that Clark sat on before the start of the first quarter, and the auction is currently at $156, according to sports business analyst Darren Rovell.

Rovell followed up the post with another, giving insight into the apparent The Realest-Big Ten deal:

Some fans were surprised that a chair that Clark only sat on before the game and not even something she did during it was up for auction.

But, with Clark being a massive superstar, others were interested in the auction.

"Tbf, that's a great price for any bench chair. Will be a nice addition to someone's sports room."

"Can’t really be worth peoples/employees time though right? One chair for $156. You flew those Authenticators there, housed and fed them and gave them hourly salary. $156 seems ridiculously low (but reasonable) for this type of effort."

"Some real weirdos gonna bid on this one," another fan added.

"Imagine how much money she could make selling chairs if she came back to Iowa," one fan said.

"Lotta weirdos out there," said one fan.

Some users thought buying a chair someone sat on was odd, while others believed it would be perfect for someone's sports room if they are a big Caitlin Clark or Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa into Final Four

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to face the UConn Huskies in the Final Four on Saturday.

Iowa avenged last year's loss in the national championship game to LSU, as the Hawkeyes beat the Tigers 94-87 in the Elite Eight of the 2024 Women's March Madness. Iowa was led by Clark, who had a game-high 41 points, along with 12 assists for a double-double.

It was an incredible performance from Caitlin Clark, and all LSU coach Kim Mulkey could do was praise her:

"There is not a whole lot of strategy. You have to guard her, nobody else seems to be able to guard her. We didn't even guard her last year when we beat them. She is just a generation player, and she makes everybody around her better. That is what the great ones do."

Iowa enters its Final Four game as a 2.5-point favorite to defeat the UConn Huskies. If the Hawkeyes win, they will play the winner of South Carolina vs. NC State in the national championship game on Sunday evening.

