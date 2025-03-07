“South Carolina no gas no brakes”: College hoops fans ecstatic after Dawn Staley’s squad dominate first half vs Vanderbilt in 2025 SEC tournament

South Carolina entered the SEC Tournament as the top seed. After a double bye, Dawn Staley's squad had its first tournament matchup on Friday against No. 8 seed Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks came out hot, outscoring the Commodores 24-15 in the first quarter. The game was tied halfway through the quarter, but Staley's team pulled ahead as the clock ticked down.

South Carolina proved to be even more dominant in the second quarter, holding Vanderbilt to only eight points while scoring 24 of its own to enter halftime up 48-23. The Gamecocks scored the first five points of the second quarter and after a jumper from Vanderbilt, scored 12 unanswered points. The game began to slip out of the Commodores' reach.

College hoops fans flocked to X to share their reactions to South Carolina's large lead after the first half.

"South Carolina is all gas no brakes right now 💀💀💀."

"Keep it going!!"

"🔥🔥😮‍💨👏🏾💪🏾"

"Let's gooooooo , Gamecocks‼️🐔"

Senior forward Sania Feagin led the South Carolina offense in the first half with ten points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was right behind her with nine points of her own. Eight different players for the Gamecocks made it on the scoreboard.

Staley's squad looked absolutely dominant in the first half, highlighting the team's potential as they enter the postseason. South Carolina will aim to remain hot throughout the remainder of the game and the SEC Tournament as the Gamecocks prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

