South Carolina vs. Oregon injury report, Mar. 21: Latest on Nate Bittle, Myles Stute and more 

The No. 6 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (26-7) take on the No. 11 seeded Oregon Ducks (23-11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. This Midwest Regional matchup tips off at 4:00 p.m. EST on TNT from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost 86-55 in their last game against Auburn in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal. The Oregon Ducks have been rolling lately with four straight wins, including a 75-68 victory over Colorado to win the Pac-12 Tournament championship and earn their March Madness bid.

Both teams will be anxious to start their tournament run; but there are injuries that each team will need to overcome and potentially throughout the tournament. Here's the latest on the injury report before this opening-round matchup.

South Carolina vs. Oregon injuries

Nate Bittle, Oregon

The junior center is out for the season due to an unspecified illness. Bittle missed time earlier this season with a broken wrist before this illness, which caused him to miss an extended amount of time.

Bittle spoke about this illness to the media last week:

"I lost 15 pounds. I was about 230–232. Then I dropped all the way down to 214.6. I remember that was I think the lowest. Now I'm working my way back up, but it's been difficult," per The Oregonian's James Crepea.

Bittle played five games this season, averaging 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Mookie Cook, Oregon

The freshman forward is out indefinitely with a foot injury. He has been unable to suit up for the Ducks since late January after reaggrivating a foot injury suffered in the offseason.

Cook appeared in five games this season, recording six total points, three rebounds and one assist.

Keeshawn Barthelemy, Oregon

The senior guard is out for the season with an ankle injury. Barthelemy suffered a grusome right ankle injury against Arizona in late January.

Barthelemy was playing a solid role off the bench for the Ducks before his injury, averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Jesse Zarzuela, Oregon

Zarzuela will miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery earlier this season. The Central Michigan transfer only played five games this season for the Ducks before his ankle injury.

Zarzuela averaged 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the five appearances he has made this season.

Myles Stute, South Carolina

The senior guard is probable for this game against Oregon as he continues to deal with a hip injury. Coach Lamont Paris confirmed to GamecockCentral's Mike Uva that Stute has been medically cleared and will suit up.

Stute missed time earlier this season with a knee injury and is dealing with a hip pointer suffered against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament. The Vanderbilt transfer has missed a handful of games this season but has played 26 games with 17 starts. He's averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Arden Conyers, South Carolina

The freshman guard has elected to redshirt his first season due to the team's depth at the guard position. Conyers will further develop his game and prepare to earn playing time for the Gamecocks next season while maintaining a year of college elligibility.

Austin Herro, South Carolina

Herro, like Conyers, is another freshman guard who will redshirt his first season to preserve his long-term collegiate career. Austin is the younger brother of the Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and was a freshman walk-on at South Carolina this season.

