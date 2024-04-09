"Spurs are a playoff team with Zach Edey": Former NBA champ makes realistic prediction for Purdue center ahead of 2024 draft

Zach Edey's Purdue (34-5) suffered a 75-60 loss against fellow top-seed UConn (37-3) in the 2024 national championship on Monday. Although the Boilermakers lost the finale, Edey impressed many with his performance in the big game, including former NBA champion Nick Young.

Young, who was part of the Golden State Warriors when they won the NBA crown in 2018, tweeted that Edey could be an ideal draft pick for the struggling San Antonio Spurs:

"Spurs are a playoff team with Edey in 2 yrs if they draft him," Young wrote.

The Spurs are currently enduring one of their worst seasons in the NBA. Gregg Poppovich's team is at the bottom of the Western Conference, with a 19-59 record.

San Antonio will get one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft if it continues its horrid run. The underperforming team could bolster its squad with a marquee collegiate star like Edey.

However, it's important to note that Edey has not yet declared for the NBA Draft. He is a senior but has an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic-caused waiver for all players during the 2020-21 academic year.

Edey could return to Purdue next year instead of entering the NBA Draft. However, if he does declare to go pro this year, the Spurs might benefit greatly.

Edey was key in guiding Purdue to its first national championship game. He averaged 28.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game in the postseason before the finale.

Notably, Edey is listed at 7 feet 4 inches, which makes him the tallest player to feature in the Big Ten. He is a two-time National College Player of the Year and the NCAA's scoring leader this season.

A look at Zach Edey's stats vs. UConn in national championship game

Purdue Boilermakers star Zach Edey

Purdue's Zach Edey scored a game-high 37 points and added 10 rebounds with two blocks against UConn in the national championship game on Monday. Despite a big scoring performance from their superstar center, the Boilermakers lost the title game 75-60.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Edey will declare for the NBA Draft or return to Purdue for his final year next season.