“Staying another year confirmed”: College hoops fans go berserk as Cooper Flagg suffers painful injury vs Georgia

Duke star Cooper Flagg exited in the first half of an ACC Tournament game on Thursday. He fell to the floor after going up for a rebound, and his left foot appeared to have landed on the foot of Georgia Tech's Darrion Sutton.

The freshman was helped to the locker room after spending several minutes sitting on the bench. At halftime, Flagg was taken to the X-ray room in a wheelchair.

College hoops fans reacted to the injury news about the Blue Devils star, who is expected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Some suggested that the injury may result in the forward returning to Duke for another season.

"Cooper Flagg staying another year confirmed."

"He be back next year."

Others questioned how the forward's draft stock may be affected by his injury.

"Still a lock for first pick???? I'm filling up my parlay RN."

"Bro just ruined his draft stock🥲"

"Better enter the draft before it's a knee next time🤧"

Many were pessimistic about the injury.

"That's exactly how I broke my ankle ... He's out indefinitely."

"It's over."

"He's in a wheelchair😭😭😭"

Cooper Flagg's freshman season at Duke

Cooper Flagg came to Duke as the top recruit in the nation and has lived up to his high expectations. He leads the Blue Devils in every major stat category. Notably, his 19.4 points per game are 29th in the NCAA.

The freshman phenom adds 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He aids on the defensive side with 1.5 average steals and 1.3 blocks. Flagg is shooting 49.4%, including 37.7% from beyond the arch.

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech - Source: Imagn

Before exiting the game against Georgia Tech, Flagg contributed two points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. The extent of his injury remains unknown and could have significant implications for the rest of Duke's season and on Flagg's draft stock. For now, fans will simply have to speculate on social media.

