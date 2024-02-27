Stephen A. Smith drops a harsh verdict on $5.8m NIL-valued Bronny James for getting attention only due to ‘daddy’ LeBron’s popularity

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith delivered a harsh verdict on USC guard Bronny James.

James, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $5.8, is in his freshman year with the Trojans. The son of NBA legend LeBron James has struggled in his first collegiate season, averaging just 5.5 points per game. ESPN recently removed him from its 2024 NBA mock draft as it expects him to remain in South Carolina next season.

Stephen A. Smith, speaking on his "First Take" show on Monday, believes Bronny has done nothing to warrant the attention other than being LeBron James' kid.

"I have never seen Bronny James play. I refuse. I have refused to have gone to a game ...," Smith said. "When we get to Bronny James, that kid has done nothing. The kid has done nothing but work hard try to get on his game and all this other stuff.

"Any attention that he's warranted has been because of his daddy. 'I want to play with my son. I want to stay here until my son gets to the NBA.' We've seen interviews with Savannah and LeBron, and they were asked about Bronny, what does she say? 'I just want my son to be healthy and happy.'"

Bronny has suited up for 19 games in his freshman season at USC, starting six. James averages 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 20.2 minutes.

LeBron James claps back over Bronny James

On Monday, after ESPN removed Bronny James from its 2024 NBA mock draft, LA Lakers phenom LeBron James reportedly took to social media to rip the network.

James apparently wrote he wanted Bronny to focus on his basketball career and not worry about anything else.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball," LeBron wrote in a now-deleted X post. "The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

Whether or not Bronny will declare for the 2024 NBA draft is to be seen.