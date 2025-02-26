"Such a solid guy": College hoops fans react as Jon Scheyer completes 100 games milestone as a head coach at Duke

Duke's third-year coach Jon Scheyer reached a 100th-game milestone on Tuesday, guiding his team to a 97-60 win over Miami. Fans reacted to Scheyer's achievement online as the Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1) neared their first regular season title under his watch.

Scheyer, who took over for legendary retired Coach K ahead of the 2022-23 season, has steadied the program thus far — boasting a record of 79-21 across his first 100 games.

After the Miami game in Coral Gables, Florida, The Duke Nation's Instagram account, posted about the achievement.

"Tonight was Jon Scheyer’s 100th game as Head Coach at Duke University. Scheyer is 79-21. How would you assess his first 100 games at Duke?," the post read, asking fans to weigh in.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"Scheyer is that dude, I can't believe people still hate on him. For the amazing numbers he's just such a solid guy and amazing coach," one fan said.

"A- ( really a A+ but we need that chip for the + fr )," another fan said.

"If we're going by the numbers it's the best any Duke coach has been in their first 100 games," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"To take control of a program that was led by one of the greatest coaches in NCAA history and not even miss a step surely has to tell you that this man is indeed a great coach," one fan said.

"Extremely pleased and was not surprised. K knew what he was doing," another fan added.

"Solid!" one fan said.

Fans commented on Instagram (@thedukenatio/IG)

Jon Scheyer poised to guide Duke to first ACC title since 2022

When No. 2 Duke lost to two ranked opponents, Kentucky and Kansas, in its first six games, there were rumblings about Jon Scheyer's ability to lead the team and maintain the program's high standard.

However, the Blue Devils have recovered remarkably since then, going on a 16-game winning streak that included wins over No. 1 Auburn and rival North Carolina.

Their only defeat in 2025 came against No. 13 Clemson. They have won five straight afterward, bringing their record to 16-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, putting them in prime position to clinch the regular season title.

Duke has three games left to play in the conference schedule — against Florida State, Wake Forest and North Carolina. The No. 19 Louisville Cardinals are close behind (15-2 ACC) and will play Pittsburgh, California and Stanford to close out their regular season slate.

