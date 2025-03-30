TCU socials take hilarious digs at Barack Obama, Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith and more following intense win vs Notre Dame

By Atrayo Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 30, 2025 04:03 GMT
TCU admin takes a dig at Barack Obama, Stephen A. Smith and more
TCU admin takes a dig at Barack Obama, Stephen A. Smith and more (Image credit: left [X/tcuwbb], right: both imagn)

TCU continue to script history as Hailey Van Lith's impressive performance in the Sweet 16 round granted them access to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time. The Horned Frogs registered a sensational 71-62 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs, despite being the No. 2 seed, were written off by the national media and most college sports analysts. Most of them believed that Notre Dame had a better chance of making it through, but TCU showed great resilience and determination to prove them wrong.

NCAA Women&#039;s Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Birmingham - Source: Getty
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Birmingham - Source: Getty

After reaching their maiden Elite Eight round in the NCAA Tournament, the TCU admin took a dig at people who had written them off while predicting the NCAA Tournament bracket this season.

also-read-trending Trending

The list included famous personalities like former US President Barack Obama, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, analyst Stephen A. Smith and television personality Jimmy Fallon, among many other notable names.

They shared the post with a hilarious caption, 'Keeping receipts' on their socials, while the image had pictures of the personalities with the text - "Sorry bout your brackets".

They also attached the separate brackets these individuals had predicted ahead of this season's NCAA Tournament. None of them expected the Horned Frogs to reach the Elite Eight round, writing them off, especially in this round against Notre Dame.

Hailey Van Lith's heroics guided TCU to their first-ever Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Hailey Van Lith delivered a performance that will go down in the annals of TCU's college basketball program history. She registered a whopping 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while shooting 47.6% from the field.

Interestingly, Van Lith will be entering the Elite Eight with her third team in her collegiate career. The Big 12 Player of the Year finished the fourth quarter with 12 points, singlehandedly beating Notre Dame's tally of 10. She had set the single-season scoring record (663) for the Horned Frogs, while her 26 points are the highest scored in a NCAA Tournament game for TCU.

Overall, it will be her fifth Elite Eight appearance with three teams. She's the first player to achieve this feat across men's and women's college basketball. With Van Lith destined for greater things in future, she will look to win the elusive title in her career with the Horned Frogs this time.

The Horned Frogs will face No. 1 seed, the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Edited by Bhargav
