Tennessee players donate their NIL money to Dickie V's cancer foundation in a heartwarming gesture

The Tennessee Volunteers, led by Coach Rick Barnes and his talented roster, have made a remarkable gesture of support and generosity. On Saturday, the team donated $10,000 to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, an organization founded by the iconic college basketball commentator Dick Vitale.

This donation from the players, through their name, image, and likeness deals, was a great gesture to Vitale, known as Dickie V, who has been a big personality in the sport for decades. Just a month ago, he had returned to broadcast after winning against his battle with cancer.

Vitale visited Knoxville on Saturday ahead of the No. 5 Vols' game against No. 6 Alabama and was welcomed with open arms by the Tennessee community.

The team's X/Twitter account shared a touching video that captured the moment when Vitale was presented with the check by coach Barnes.

"The guys wanted to do something for you. They took a picture earlier today. They decided to use a little bit of their NIL money, and I got you a check here for $10,000 for the V Foundation in your honor," Barnes said, handing the check to Vitale.

And in a heartfelt response, the legendary commentator expressed his gratitude.

"It's unbelievable," Vitale said.

The V Foundation was founded in 1993, by Dickie V's dear friend and former North Carolina State coach late Jim Valvano. The organization has since raised millions to support cancer research and help those affected by the disease.

Last-second shot lifts Tennessee Volunteers past Alabama in a wild victory

Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to defeat Alabama Crimson Tide 79-76 in a thrilling matchup on Saturday. The win extends the Volunteers' winning streak to four games and their record to 24-5 overall and 11-5 in the Southeastern Conference.

Rick Barnes' men started the game well, leading 7-2 early on, but Alabama clawed its way back. The two teams battled back and forth, ending the first half with the Crimson Tide on top by four points.

The second half was almost completely controlled by Nate Oats' side, who at one point stretched the lead to nine points. But the Volunteers never-say-die, always chipping away at the fractional part of the deficit.

With 30 seconds left, Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier made a layup to make it 76-74. Mashack then tied the score by hitting two free throws to make it 76-76. With 0:03 on the clock, Mashack ran the floor and nailed a three at the buzzer to give the Vols the dramatic victory.

