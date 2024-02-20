Tennessee vs. Missouri basketball Injury report, February 20: Latest on Trent Pierce, JP Estrella and more

The Tennessee Volunteers go on the road to play the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee is ranked fifth in the country and coming off an 88-53 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Missouri, meanwhile, is 8-17 and on a 12-game losing streak.

Tennessee vs. Missouri basketball injuries

JP Estrella, Tennessee

The Volunteers only have one player on their injury report ahead of Tuesday's game: forward JP Estrella.

Estrella has missed the Vols last two games due to a leg injury and is considered questionable to play on Tuesday. This season, the freshman is averaging just 1.9 PPG and 0.9 rebounds in 4.8 minutes.

Curtis Lewis, Missouri

Lewis is questionable to play on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. He has missed the last two games for the Tigers due to an undisclosed injury.

This season, he's averaging 2.1 PPG, and 1.5 rebounds in 22 games, including two starts.

Trent Pierce, Missouri

Freshman Pierce is out for Tuesday's game against Tennessee with an illness. He will be out for an undetermined time, as he's battling an illness that has kept him out for a couple of games.

This season, Pierce is averaging 1.9 PPG, and 1.3 rebounds in 16 games, including two starts.

Caleb Grill, Missouri

Grill remains out of the lineup with a wrist injury suffered in December. Grill last played on Dec. 3 and is expected to return soon, but it won't be on Tuesday night.

“Unfortunately, Caleb suffered an injury to his wrist on his non-shooting hand Sunday after a hard fall,” MU coach Dennis Gates said in a news release.

“I’m happy to report that he had a successful surgery earlier this week and is on track for a five-to-seven-week recovery with a chance of returning sooner. As a key piece of our team this season, Caleb will certainly be missed but we look forward to him making a full recovery and contributing to our success during the second half of the season.”

This season, Grill is averaging 8.4 PPG, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in nine games.