Bronny James has declared for the 2024 NBA draft.

James took to his Instagram on Friday to announce that he would be declaring for the draft and added that he's entering the transfer portal to keep his college options open.

"I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to the growth for me as a man, student and athlete," James wrote. "I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"Thank you USC for an amazing freshman year, and as always, thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support."

Bronny James, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $4.9 million, has until June 16 to withdraw his name from the NBA draft, but he can use this time to meet with targeted teams for workouts and interviews to gauge their interest in him.

If James decides to remove his name from the draft, he will remain in the transfer portal and look for his next college spot. According to ESPN, Duquesne is expected to be one of the frontrunners to land James if he does return to college.

Bronny James struggles in freshman season at USC

Bronny James had a very up-and-down freshman season at USC.

Before the season even started, James suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout in August. That kept him out of action until December when he was cleared to return to the court.

"The heart specialists have cleared him, which is great," coach Andy Enfield said, via AP, "and now it's a matter of getting him back on the court next week hopefully to begin working out with the team full contact."

Bronny James ended up playing just 25 games with USC, starting six. He didn't make his debut until Dec. 10 due to a cardiac arrest. In his freshman season with the Trojans, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.

