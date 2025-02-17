“The AP Poll looking like a power shift”: College hoops fans react to Notre Dame claiming No. 1 spot on AP Top 25 Poll after Week 16

The Week 16 AP Poll is out, and a new team has overtaken the No. 1 spot — Notre Dame. UCLA had held steady in the top spot since Week 4, but after losing their first game of the season this past week to then No. 6 USC, now No. 4, the Bruins fell to the No. 3 spot. Texas took the No. 2 spot after defeating then No. 5 LSU this past week, who has now moved to No. 7.

The Fighting Irish have taken the top spot for the first time since 2019. ESPN shared this stat and the new AP Poll top 10 on X Monday.

College hoops fans responded to the changes in the rankings this week, with some pointing out the power shift in this week's top teams and showing love for Notre Dame.

"The AP Poll looking like a power shift! Notre Dame back at No. 1, but Texas and UCLA right on their heels 👀🔥"

"Huge shoutout to Notre Dame—what a comeback to No. 1! Keep that momentum rolling! 👏🔥"

"Fighting Irish are too good."

Other replies focused instead on the other top teams in this week's poll or shared expectations for the poll that didn't end up happening.

"Texas 4L."

"Expected UConn to be higher after their big win."

"South Carolina, LSU, UConn all outside the Top 4? This season is straight chaos and we love it. 🔥"

A few X users seemed dissatisfied with UCLA falling from the No. 1 spot, despite the team's double-digit loss to USC.

"Unless Lauren Betts is legitimately out awhile moving UCLA off of 1 is a joke."

"UCLA only has one loss… and it’s to a top 4 team… and that loss was close until the last minute. I’m convinced AP voters don’t watch the games 🤦‍♂️"

Another reply disagrees with UCLA no longer being No. 1 in the AP Poll

How Notre Dame claimed the top spot in the AP Poll

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been steadily climbing in the rankings. They opened the season at No. 6 and first appeared at No. 3 in Week 4. Despite a jarring seven-spot drop in Week 5, Notre Dame was back to No. 3 by Week 7. The team held on to this spot until Week 15, when they moved up to No. 2. As mentioned by ESPN, their No. 1 ranking for Week 16 is the first time the Fighting Irish has taken the top spot since 2019.

Notre Dame remains undefeated in the ACC and hasn't dropped a matchup since November. The Fighting Irish defeated Pitt 88-57 on Thursday, and the dominant conference win allowed the team to take the top spot in the AP Poll.

