"The basketball Iron Bowl is going to be awesome": College hoops fans react to Auburn staying put in the AP Top 25 Poll after Week 15

Despite falling to Florida on Saturday, Auburn remains atop the AP Top 25 Poll this week. The 21-2 Tigers went 1-1, picking up a 28-point win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Southeastern Conference play but falling to Florida, which was No. 6 at the time of the matchup but has since risen to No. 3.

On X, NCAA March Madness shared the top 10 teams in this week's AP Poll, and college basketball fans commented with their thoughts.

With No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama set to face off on Saturday, X users have contradicting opinions.

One comment showed enthusiasm for the upcoming contest:

"The basketball Iron Bowl is going to be awesome."

Another argued that the teams being ranked No. 1 and No. 2 is merely a media move.

"This is a classic media move trying to get more eyes on Saturday’s matchup as a 1 vs 2 matchup. Anyone with eyes knows Florida is the #1 team in the country."

Others focused on showing love for the Tigers and the SEC in general, a conference that has five teams in the top 10.

"SEC continues to dominate."

"War Eagle! Still on top! 🧡💙🦅."

"Ok SEC 👀🔥."

"Auburn still has the best resume in the country by a lot. Good choice."

Auburn's top-ranked season

Auburn overtook Tennessee for the top spot in the AP Poll in Week 11 and has maintained the No. 1 ranking ever since. The Tigers (21-2, 9-1 SEC) have dropped just two contests this season. The first loss came against now-No. 3 Duke in December. Auburn dropped its first conference game of the season to visiting Florida 90-81 on Saturday.

The win was historic for the Gators, whose defeat of the No. 1 team was the first time the program had beaten a top-ranked team on the road. The game also ended Auburn's 14-game win streak, which was the second longest in Division I men's basketball.

"I mean, they just came in here like they had to win it," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said about Florida. "That's how they played their possessions. And they played harder. They played better. They played more desperately.

"We did not look like the No. 1 team in the country. We didn't act like the No. 1 team in the country. We didn't prepare like it. And, as a result, we got beat."

The Tigers' 90-81 loss to the Gators has led to speculation about Auburn's No. 1 ranking as well as excitement about the upcoming matchup against No. 2 Alabama.

