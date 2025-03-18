"The depositions would be fabulous television": Analyst Jay Bilas pokes fun at West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey's threats to sue NCAA

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas responded to West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey's threats to sue the NCAA over West Virginia University being left out of March Madness. The Mountaineers were excluded from the field of 68 despite finishing 19-13 overall and being ranked 51st in the NET rankings.

On Monday, Morrisey held a press conference claiming WVU had been unfairly excluded from the tournament and deserved a spot.

"Nearly every single sports fan, pundit, bracketologist, everyone had [WVU] as a shoo-in for the tournament," Morrisey said (at 1:25). "In fact, leading up to Selection Sunday, 111 out of the 111 bracketologists projected WVU to make the tournament.

"West Virginia deserved to be in the NCAA Tournament. This was a miscarriage of justice and robbery at the highest level.

"I've asked Attorney General [JB McCuskey] to launch an investigation into the NCAA Tournament selection committee to determine if any backyard deals, backroom deals, corruption, bribes, or any nefarious activity occurred during the selection process."

In response, Jay Bilas mocked Morrisey's threat during an interview with Rich Eisen.

"Well, they can certainly do that. I think the depositions would be fabulous television," Bilas said (1:43). "I would love to participate."

Bilas argued that every year there is debate over teams that don't make the tournament, and that's part of the process. He also pointed out that the selection committee members do their best to make fair decisions based on the criteria they are given.

Jay Bilas analyzes Texas and North Carolina's tournament selection status

ESPN's Jay Bilas weighed in on the selection of two struggling powerhouse programs, Texas and North Carolina, for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Bilas noted that while North Carolina played a strong schedule, they struggled to win against their high-caliber opponents. The Tar Heels only had one Quad 1 win out of 13 games played.

"North Carolina's inclusion was curious," Jay Bilas said in the same interview with Rich Eisen. "That's not to say that because they didn't win a certain amount of games, they shouldn't be in. It's comparing them against the other teams at the end of the line.

"I thought Texas should have been in first among the bubble teams because of the number of quality wins they had. They made it. But Carolina was a surprise."

The Longhorns, in their first season in the SEC, only managed six wins in conference play and finished 13th in the SEC standings. However, they have an impressive seven wins against Quad 1 opponents, which was likely a key factor in their inclusion.

Texas and UNC are No. 11 seeds and must face off in the First Four to advance to the First Round.

