"The NCAA, they're boneheads": Charles Barkley has a hot take on college basketball's NIL revolution with his "steroids" comment

Charles Barkley does not mince his words and recently expressed his thoughts. The college sports realm is undergoing huge changes with the introduction of NIL, among others and Barkley is not happy about it.

The Auburn alum was speaking to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during the All-Star Weekend game and he shared his concerns, pointing out the many things going wrong with college sports.

"We screwed up college sports with the NIL thing. What can we do, the NBA, to get together with the colleges, because it is the wild, wild west on steroids literally between you've got college coaches leaving to take assistant jobs in the NFL and things like that because they don't want to have to pay all these college players."

"Can you get together with the NCAA, because the NCAA, they're boneheads. You know, the reason I call them boneheads, they always reactive and once you react to something it's already out of control. So what do you think we're going to be able to do between the NIL and the G League?," said Charles Barkley.

The G-League Ignite was established as an alternative option for high school prospects who wanted to earn some bucks as they played, something that was not available in college. Now, however, with the adoption of the name, likeness, and image rule by the NCAA, college athletes are earning their bucks through lucrative shoe deals, among others.

Charles Barkley's comments on the situation with college coaches moving to the NFL have been a source of concern for many for some time now. Due to recent changes to transfer portals, coaches face immense pressure to retain players. At the same time, they have to work around the NIL situation and ensure that their players are paid. All this is because the NCAA can't be bothered to pay their players.

Adam Silver's response to Charles Barkley's comments

While answering Charles Barkley, Silver shared that the NBA is in the process of rethinking the entire G-League Ignite situation.

“I think given that that’s (NIL) happened, I think we are in the process of reassessing Team Ignite. Because now some of those same players who didn’t want to be one-and-done players because they felt it was unfair and they wanted the ability not just to earn a living playing basketball but to do commercial deals that weren’t available to them at college, to hire professional agents, an opportunity that wasn’t available to them at college, they now — all of those same opportunities have become available to them.”

With these new developments, the G-League may go back to its primary focus of developing players to make them NBA prospects. Only time will tell if this will come true.