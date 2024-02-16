"The nepotism is crazy" "Lebron [James] got major pull": College hoops fans split over the Lakers’ reported move to recruit Bronny James

Bronny James’ college basketball career hasn’t gone as planned. The USC point guard has struggled significantly since he started playing in December. However, he could still get picked in the upcoming NBA draft with the influence of his father, LeBron James.

According to The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are considering drafting Bronny James later this year, which will see him join his father on the team. This is in a bid to ensure LeBron James exercises his $51.4 million option for next year instead of entering free agency.

“The Lakers, per [a] high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season,” Sam Amick, Jovan Buha and Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote Wednesday. “This stance, the source said, is rooted in the reality that James’ happiness truly matters to the organization.”

This development has resulted in a series of frenzies among college basketball fans. While many praise the level of influence that LeBron has gained in the basketball world, others criticize the nepotism that will earn a draft spot for Bronny.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

How is Bronny James fairing on mock drafts?

Going by what the mock drafts are saying, Bronny James won't be picked later this year. A number of mock drafts have seen him go undrafted in the last couple of weeks. This is despite him being among the projected top picks prior to his college career at USC.

Most notable is the ESPN mock draft conducted by two experts, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo. The point guard is projected to go undrafted following his poor outing for the Trojans this season. It's worth noting that Givony had him as a lottery pick a year ago.

Why are the Lakers considering picking Bronny James?

LeBron James has previously made it known that he will be playing at the team that drafts his son in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Lakers star has long held the dream of playing in the same team as Bronny James, who he had as the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year in 2004.

With the Lakers hoping to keep the four-time NBA MVP for another season through his player option, drafting James is a way to keep him in Los Angeles. It is to be seen if the Lakers will move on with the plan in a bid to keep him or let LeBron James walk into free agency.