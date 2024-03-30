"They don't have practice tomorrow": Alabama HC Nate Oats takes a shot at 'fellas in Chapel Hill' after Sweet 16 win over North Carolina

Nate Oats' No. 4 seeded Alabama (25-11) pulled off a major upset on Thursday by beating No. 1 seed North Carolina (29-9) 89-87 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. It was a notable feather in the cap for the Tide, who will make their second Elite Eight appearance in the program's history.

While Alabama celebrated its victory in the locker room, coach Oats joined in the fun and aimed a cheeky dig at North Carolina when he said:

"Guess what? The fellas in Chapel Hill, Jarin, they don’t have practice tomorrow.”

Expand Tweet

Oats appeared to gloat at former Chapel Hill product and current Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson while making his remark. Nonetheless, UNC fans might not be too happy with the Alabama coach, who also made comments about the Tar Heels before the Sweet 16 clash.

However, in his post-game press conference, Oats had praise for Hubert Davis' North Carolina team:

“You’ve got to give North Carolina credit. They’re a very good team. They’ve played well all year." Oats said.

“We had a game plan. Gotta give Cadeau and Trimble a lot of credit. We planned on leaving them open; they hit four 3s in the first half. We questioned whether to stay with it or not. We decided to stick with it. Those guys ended up not playing very many minutes, 13 between the two of them. I think the plan was right.

“Sometimes stuff doesn’t go your way. They didn’t hit that many 3s but we stuck with it. Our word has been “next,” this whole tournament -- next play, next play. They hit it. I told them, that’s on me. Next play. Next play. We’ll figure it out.

Who will Nate Oats' Alabama face next in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nate Oats

Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide (25-11) will lock horns with the No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers (25-11) in the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30. The game will tip off at 8:49 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Tigers beat New Mexico in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before taking down No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round. More recently, Clemson pulled off an upset against the No. 2 seeded Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 to reach the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, Alabama has been on a good run since losing its SEC Tournament opening game against Florida. The Tide managed impressive wins over Charleston and Grand Canyon before edging past UNC in the Sweet 16.

Notably, Alabama has never reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament but Nate Oats will be eager to make history with the team this year.