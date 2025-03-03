"This is awful": Fans call out Michigan men's basketball for 9-loss streak against Illinois

Fans reacted as the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines suffered an upset 93-73 defeat to Illinois at Crisler Center on Sunday.

Ad

It was the ninth time in a row that the Wolverines lost to the Fighting Illini as fans expressed their frustrations on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"This is awful," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No longer a football or basketball school from what I heard," another added.

"DADDY BRAD OWNS MICHIGAN," a third commented.

Many others also joined in to mock the Wolverines for their losing streak against Illinois.

"This streak now formally spans three separate Presidential administrations," one tweeted.

"Little brother? Little brother where art thou???," a fan commented.

Ad

Vladislav Goldin led the scoring for the Wolverines with a game-high 22 points, while recording a team-high seven rebounds. Daniel Wolf, Tre Donaldson and Will Tschetter scored nine points, each but they weren't enough for the hosts to get the win.

Meanwhile, Tre White led the scoring for Illinois, with 19 points along with 11 rebounds. His Illini teammate Kasparas Jakučionis finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kylan Boswell also added 17 points with nine rebounds and four assists.

Ad

Michigan will aim to finish regular season on a high before heading into NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Michigan HC Dusty May - Source: Imagn

Although Wolverines coach Dusty May will rue the missed opportunity to end the team's dismal streak against Illinois, he will have to turn his attention to finishing the regular season on a high.

Ad

The Wolverines (22-7, 14-4 Big Ten) are set to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in May's first season at the helm. They have two more games in the regular season and welcome No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday before travelling to face local rival No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday.

Although Michigan has two challenging ranked opponents to face in the next two games, it will help the team set up well for the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here