"This gotta be cap" - NCAAB fans in disbelief over Kentucky's Reed Sheppard being projected No. 1 pick in The Ringer's 2024 mock NBA Draft

The college basketball world is in disbelief over The Ringer's latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft, which placed Kentucky freshman guard Reed Sheppard as their No. 1 overall pick.

The Ringer's NBA expert Kevin O'Connor released his latest edition of the 2024 NBA Mock Draft on Monday. He predicts that the San Antonio Spurs would secure the No. 1 overall pick and use that to get Sheppard.

O'Connor wrote that Sheppard stands out as a shot-creating guard who could optimize Victor Wembanyama's offense.

"Sheppard stands out as a prime option because of his shooting prowess, playmaking feel and defensive intensity, which was put on display once again in Kentucky’s road win in Tennessee over the weekend," he said.

However, fans disagree, with one feeling the author must be lying:

"This gotta be cap"

Other fans could not believe that Sheppard's latest performance could get him to No. 1 overall in mock drafts that quickly.

Others see this as a pre-April Fools Day joke .

Others expect that it will be one of the worst drafts of all time if it happens.

Some fans could not believe the mock draft as they compared Sheppard with undrafted LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

Other fans see it as "madness" and "insane."

Reed Sheppard leads Kentucky to close win over Tennessee

Reed Sheppard of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles the ball.

Sheppard was instrumental in the Kentucky Wildcats' 85-81 victory over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers.

He scored 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 7-of-10 from the 3-point area. He had six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of action off the bench.

The Wildcats' ended the regular season with a 23-8 win-loss record. They finished second in the SEC and received a double bye. Kentucky next plays on Mar. 15 in the SEC quarterfinals against the winner of the Ole Miss-Texas A&M play-in clash.

The freshman has been a great contributor off the bench for the John Calipari-coached squad. He averages 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 31 games this season.

It remains to be seen whether he decides to go to the NBA Draft this year or stays with the Wildcats for another year to hone his craft. Up next for Sheppard is March Madness, where he will try to help Kentucky win another championship.

