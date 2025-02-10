  • home icon
  • "This season is pure chaos": College hoops fans react as UCLA WBB steals the No. 1 spot on AP Top 25 Poll after Week 15

"This season is pure chaos": College hoops fans react as UCLA WBB steals the No. 1 spot on AP Top 25 Poll after Week 15

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Feb 10, 2025 21:44 GMT
After conference wins over the then No. 8 and now No. 9 Ohio State and Oregon this week, UCLA remains in the No. 1 spot of the AP Top 25 Poll. The Bruins have held on to the top spot since Week 4 and remain undefeated.

Trending

ESPN shared this week's top 10 ranked teams via X, and college hoops fans had a lot to say about UCLA's dominance.

Some users pointed out the high level of competition in the 2024-25 season.

"Looks like there's some serious competition in the women's college basketball scene! UCLA at the top is exciting, but with powerhouse teams like Notre Dame, Texas, and South Carolina right behind, the race is definitely heating up.
"It’s always fun to see how the rankings evolve throughout the season. Do you think any of these teams will have a standout performance or rise to the top in the coming weeks?"
"The line up is crazy 🔥"
Others questioned UCLA's remaining in the No. 1 spot or said that this top ranking won't matter in the long run.

"UCLA at the top? This season is pure chaos."
"UCLA still topping the list?"
"Doesn’t matter in the end the champs will be South Carolina."
Despite these doubts, Bruins fans showed up in the replies as well.

"UCLA wbb is so tough 🔥"
"1.UCLA mine ❤️"
"Big moves in the rankings! UCLA holding strong at the top 👀🔥"
UCLA's dominance in the 2024-25 season

The Bruins picked up another two Big Ten wins this week, remaining on top of the conference and undefeated on the season. UCLA secured a win over Ohio State despite a season-high 23 turnovers.

This defeat of the Buckeyes gave the Bruins the longest winning streak in school history, and they added to it on Sunday with a double-digit defeat of Oregon.

Junior center Lauren Betts led UCLA in the ranked contest versus Ohio State with 19 points and 14 rebounds. She was aided by 17 points by junior guard Gabriela Jaquez.

The two have been greatly valuable to the Bruins this season, with Betts averaging 19.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and Jaquez recording an average of 10.3 points per game.

UCLA has more tough ranked matchups ahead, with the team set to visit No. 6 USC on Thursday and host No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday. For the time being, the Bruins remain undefeated and atop the AP Top 25, resulting in mixed reactions from basketball fans.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
comments icon

