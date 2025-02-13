“This is true chaos”: College hoops fans react to Nate Oats and Alabama's upcoming hectic schedule before March Madness

Nate Oats and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide have showcased spectacular form throughout the 2024-25 season. The remainder of their conference schedule presents plenty of challenges, having fans give their thoughts on the upcoming matchups.

The Crimson Tide boast a 21-3 overall record, including a 10-1 display in SEC play. They are rolling with a seven-game winning streak, tied for first in the conference as they are in the conversation of competing for a national championship.

However, the road does not get easier. Their upcoming schedule features matchups against No. 1 Auburn twice, No. 21 Missouri, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 22 Mississippi State, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 3 Florida.

With all their games being against ranked opponents, fans took to social media to react to the games that Alabama must prepare for.

"This is true chaos...and, I'm here for it! lol :)," one fan said.

"It’s not that tough. The conference is only sitting at .500 for in-conference play," a fan remarked.

"Bama definitely got their easy conference games out of the way early and got brutally backloaded," another fan wrote.

Others gave their outlook on the schedule, seeing the difficulty Nate Oats and Alabama would have in fighting for the SEC regular season title and positioning for the conference tournament.

"There exists an implausible, but not impossible scenario where Bama beats Auburn this weekend, chalk holds for the rest of February, then #1 Bama hosts #2 Florida in March then travels to #2 Auburn before going into the SEC tourney where any 2 of Bama, Auburn, or Florida (and significantly less likely, Tennessee) are ranked #1 and #2. Something that has only happened 5 previous times could happen 4 times before the NCAA tourney starts," one fan explained.

"4-3 and a split with Auburn would be a success imo. And beating Tennessee bc f*** em," one fan wrote.

"Auburn has had a tough schedule pretty much the entire season and will finish out the same way. Even preseason was tough. Alabama had a few games but most of their tough teams are coming at the end," a fan said.

What's next for Nate Oats, Alabama

The remaining schedule will be challenging for Nate Oats and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, but they seem to have the quality needed to persevere in these contests.

Alabama averages 90.5 points on 48.4% shooting (34.4% from beyond the arc), beating teams by a margin of 12 points per game. They are assertive in the rebounding and playmaking departments, grabbing 44.2 rebounds and creating 17 assists.

Mark Sears leads the way with 17.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest. Grant Nelson follows with 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, while Aden Holloway provides 11.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds off the bench.

Nate Oats and the No. 2 Crimson Tide have one matchup this week, hosting the No. 1 Auburn Tigers at the Coleman Coliseum on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

