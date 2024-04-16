“This. Whole. look.” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban gushes over Caitlin Clark’s draft outfit worth over $17,000

Caitlin Clark became the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and Kristen Saban can't get over her look for the night. Nick Saban's daughter took to Instagram to share with the fans the newly minted Indiana Fever player’s snap from the night. The 28-year-old used just three words to gush over Clark's $17000 look (as per Business Insider) in New York.

Kristen has been a fashionista herself and regularly shared her gameday looks last season while cheering for the Alabama Crimson Tide football. So if she is in love with the former Iowa star’s fashion sense, it is definitely something worth noting. Here is how she reacted to Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft look.

“This. Whole. Look,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Kristen Saban had this to say about Clark's look.

Clark became the first player to go with Prada in the WNBA Draft history. She wore a shiny silver top with a cream shirt over the top of it. The NCAA scoring leader also wore a cream-colored skirt while accessorizing with sunglasses and a black handbag. The whole look gave her a pretty glamorous look that was apt for the first overall pick.

Clark has already etched her name in college basketball history with her dominance on the court as a Hawkeye. She broke the scoring record for both the women's and men's college basketball while also leading Iowa to two back-to-back national championship games.

While her resume doesn't include a national title, having lost two championship games in close fights, she could still be considered the best women's basketball player at that level. Now it remains to be seen if she can translate all that in the WNBA. Kristen Saban will certainly be watching.

The height of the Caitlin Clark craze

One could argue that Caitlin Clark has transcended the game of women's basketball. Even her fiercest critics would agree that she brought a lot of eyeballs to the sport, making the 2024 March Madness more popular on the women's side than men’s. It is something that hasn't ever happened before, but Gatorade learned the lesson the hard way.

The sports drinks giant partnered up with Clark just before the NCAA tournament to design a Gx towel and Gx bottle in her favorite pink and blue colors. But as soon as the campaign was launched, the Gatorade website crashed, unable to handle the traffic that it got from the fans.

The NCAA women's national championship game between Iowa and South Carolina was the most viewed college basketball game since 2019. According to reports, as many as 18.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Caitlin Clark’s final game for the Hawkeyes. The ABC broadcast reportedly peaked at 24 million. That is the craze that Clark is expected to bring to the WNBA.

