"This is wild. Wait a year": College hoops world reacts to Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey retirement just four days after Iowa's March Madness loss

The University of Iowa has announced that they are planning to retire Caitlin Clark`s No. 22 jersey. So Hawkeyes fans should expect the number to join other Iowa basketball legends in the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena soon. This update was shared by the team's official Twitter (X) and Instagram handles.

While Clark`s jersey retirement should be a no-brainer at this point, fans were still a little dumbfounded at how quickly this came to be in less than a week after the Hawkeyes lost the NCAA championship game to South Carolina.

Here are a couple of fan reactions:

Here are a few more fan reactions to a similar post on X, featuring a balance of supportive, positive comments and a couple of folks who aren`t exactly fond of the news:

"As they should 🐐 build the statue too," says one fan.

"Caitlin Clark was born on January 22, 2002. As of today, she is 22 years old. Not many players can say that their age when their jersey was retired matched their jersey number!" adds another.

"Not to rain on anybody's parade but Coach Staley's plan and her players execution took her out of the game," says another fan.

"Can’t win a championship🤣," jokes another person.

Caitlin Clark joins fellow Iowa Hawkeye greats

Clark`s no. 22 will be the third-ever jersey number retired by Iowa Hawkeyes women`s basketball in program history.

Hers will join that of Megan Gustafson (10) and Michelle Edwards (30) in the rafters of Carver.

Gustafson played in Iowa City from 2015 to 2019 and currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces, after having a few stops in Dallas, Washington, Phoenix, and the Greek team Olympiacos Piraeus.

Edwards, on the other hand, played way back in 1984–1988 and was part of the first-ever WNBA Draft class in 1997. She played professionally for the now-defunct Cleveland Rockers and the Seattle Storm, but eventually found her calling as a coach. She`s currently an assistant at Illinois, where she`s been since 2019.

There`s really no denying that Caitlin Clark`s influence on women`s college basketball (and women`s basketball in general) is monumental. The West Des Moines native was so popular that a phrase called the "Caitlin Clark Effect" was coined to describe people from all walks of life coming in just to see her play.

It`s not hard to imagine that it won`t be too different in the WNBA.