Top 10 Bill Self memes cracking up the internet after Kansas' second-round loss to Gonzaga

Bill Self-led Kansas Jayhawks lost 89-68 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday. With the loss, the Jayhawks have back-to-back early exits from March Madness. After the 2022 NCAA Championship title, the Jayhawks have struggled to maintain consistency in the regular season as well as in the postseason.

The internet did not take it easy on coach Bill Self as it took to trolling him on X. Here is a roundup of our top picks.

Top 10 Bill Self memes cracking up the internet after loss to Gonzaga

#10. It's getting spicy

On Friday, the Auburn Tigers also exited the NCAA Tournament after a 78-76 loss to Yale Bulldogs. This was Bruce Pearl's third straight early exit.

#9 Already checked out

In an interview later with the media, Bill Self shared that he had already been thinking about the next year since last month. Notably, fans were not happy with this statement.

#8 Can't catch a break

While the game was closely contested in the first half, Gonzaga raced past Kansas in the second half and did not give them a chance to catch up.

#7 Is it a coincidence or a pattern?

Kansas last won their championship in 2022 and have since exited early. This makes fans think that maybe Bill Self has lost touch.

#6 Could Kansas Jayhawks say bye-bye?

While many would wish for Bill Self to leave Kansas, his lifetime contract from November 2023 says otherwise. He is here to stay, folks!!

#5 Hangin the shoes

John Calipari has also seen early exits these past few years, so maybe it's time to take a break.

#4 Has he lost touch?

Despite the championship in 2022, many feel Self has lost touch with the game. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section.

#3 As sly as a fox

Got to keep it quiet, guys. Nobody can know that a Hall of Fame coach's team failed, once again.

#2 Wait, what did he say?

For the most part, fans were furious and confused as to why someone like Self would make a statement about looking forward to the next season when you are still not done with your current one.

#1 Onwards and upwards

With the transfer timeline coming in, one can expect players to leave and Self could try to recruit new ones that can have an impact, like Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr.

