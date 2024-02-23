Top 5 unranked NCAA men's basketball teams to watch out for in March ft. Michigan State Spartans

The 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball regular season is winding down as conference tournaments and Selection Sunday are both less than a month away. While the postseason picture is beginning to take shape, more clarity about the final seeding will become available over the next few weeks.

As is the case every year, there will be several unranked teams looking to make a run during March Madness. Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, there have been just two teams to finish outside the AP Top 25 Poll rankings and win a national title.

Here's a look at the five unranked teams to watch out for this postseason.

Top 5 unranked NCAA men's basketball teams to watch out for in March

#1: Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans entered the season ranked fourth in the nation. However, a slow start almost immediately removed them from the title picture.

While they have not been ranked since November, they have won 13 of their past 18 games. Furthermore, they are a veteran team that is very well coached, which generally bodes well in March.

#2: Virginia Cavaliers

While the Virginia Cavaliers were embarrassed their last time on the court, they are 20-7 and have won nine of their past 11 games.

The Cavaliers are yet another experienced and well-coached team. Although they have a tough schedule down the stretch, with two of their final four games against top-ten opponents, those matchups should help prepare them for March.

#3: Gonzaga Bulldogs

This season has been somewhat of a down year for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are 20-6 and have not been ranked in over a month.

Despite this, the Bulldogs are playing great basketball, as they have won nine of their past 10 games.

#4: Wisconsin Badgers

Unlike the previous three teams, the Wisconsin Badgers are in the midst of their worst stretch of the season, as they have dropped five of their past seven games.

Prior to this stretch, the Badgers had been ranked as high as sixth in the nation and are a veteran team that should be able to turn things around in March.

#5: TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs have had to navigate a tough Big 12 schedule that includes six opponents who are currently ranked and two others who spent much of the season in the rankings.

They have remained among the best teams in the conference, and the tough schedule should help prepare them for the postseason.