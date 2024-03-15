"Turned the comments off lol" - NCAAB fans roast Duke after upset against NC State in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

The college basketball world roasted the five-time NCAA champions Duke Blue Devils after they got stunned by the North Carolina State Wolfpack, 74-69, in the quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament on Thursday.

Fans turn to X (formerly Twitter) to tweet their hilarious reactions about the Blue Devils' defeat with users commenting on the possibility of Duke fans turning off their comments section.

"And they turned comments off too lmfaoo," a fan posted

Other fans use X to celebrate the Blue Devils' shock loss.

After several minutes, College Basketball Report wrote that the Duke Men's Basketball account had finally turned on their replies section.

One user wanted Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer to apologize to the Duke alumni for the loss.

Duke absorbs shock loss to NC State

The NC State Wolfpack celebrate their ACC Tournament quarterfinal upset of the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday.

No. 11 Duke did not perform to its potential on Thursday as they shot 43.1% from the field and 5-of-20 from the 3-point area. They fell behind by 10 in the second half and tried to mount a rally late in the game but the Wolfpack had answers to their attempts of reducing the deficit.

Kyle Filipowski had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils but was fouled out late in the game. DJ Horne shut the door on the rallying Duke when he buried the two foul shots that gave NC State a 73-69 lead.

Horne, who came off the bench, led the Wolfpack with 18 points as NC State forced Duke to its earliest exit in the ACC Tournament.

Four NC State starters finished in double-figures with Mohamed Diarra delivering a double-double of 14 markers, 16 rebounds, four blocks, three steals, and two assists. Michael McConnell and Casey Morsell added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

DJ Burns Jr scored 10 points but played excellent defense on Filipowski in the second half.

NC State's reserves struck a telling blow to Duke's chances of winning the quarterfinal as they scored 21 points while the Blue Devils' bench failed to score a single point.

Mark Mitchell added 18 points to support Filipowski's offense for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor contributed 10 but Jared McCain was held to eight points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field.

Jeremy Roach, who averages 14.3 points and was 48.4% on field goal attempts before the NC State game, was limited to five points.

The Wolfpack will next meet the winner between Boston College and Virginia in the ACC semifinals on Friday.

On the other hand, the Blue Devils await their fate in the NCAA Tournament as the league will announce the seedings of teams on Selection Sunday on March 17.

