Auburn forward Johni Broome headlined the Southeastern Conference awards list, being named to the All-SEC first team and the league's Player of the Year. However, some selections in the All-SEC teams have prompted mixed reactions from college basketball fans.

March Madness' Instagram account posted the first team selection on Monday with Broome, Walter Clayton Jr. of Florida, Mark Sears of Alabama, Wade Taylor IV of Texas A&M and Zakai Zeigler of Tennessee.

Fans in the comments had differing opinions, criticizing the inclusion of certain players. Here are some of the reactions.

"Why are there 4 guards and why is wade Taylor here," one fan wrote.

"Zakai Ziegler and Wade Taylor are the two most overrated players in college basketball," another fan said.

"Collin Murray Boyles should have easily been on here over Wade," one user stated.

"Sears is a charity pick," another one commented.

"Wade Taylor?????? The guy that averages 15 points on 35% shooting????" a fan questioned.

"Wade Taylor was genuinely not a good player this year lol, idk what sec voters see in him every year," one more added.

Meanwhile, Johni Broome's selection drew widespread acclaim, thanks to his impressive season in which he averaged 18.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, leading Auburn to the SEC regular-season title.

As for other selections, Texas A&M senior guard Wade Taylor IV averaged 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting just 35.8% from the field. Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year, had averages of 13.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 7.5 apg.

Johni Broome is among the favorites to win National Player of the Year

Johni Broome is a front-runner to win this season's National Player of the Year award after a stellar campaign at Auburn. Bleacher Report and The New York Times have both listed the forward as the clear favorite to win the coveted honor.

Broome has led the Tigers in scoring in almost every game, helping them compile a 27-4 overall record and a 15-3 mark in the SEC.

His valuable contributions led Auburn to rise to No. 1 in the AP poll from No. 11, the team's position before the start of the season. Johni Broome's candidacy is challenged by Duke's freshman stud, Cooper Flagg, who has been unstoppable this season.

Flagg also has a strong case to win the award, having led the Blue Devils to the ACC regular-season title while averaging 19.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Although Broome's injury in January shifted the momentum towards Flagg, the Plant City, Florida, native still has a strong chance to be named the top player in the country.

