Tyrese Proctor's mom Melissa gets emotional as Duke star ends NCAA journey to declare for NBA Draft

After spending three seasons at Duke, sharpshooter Tyrese Proctor has decided to call time to his collegiate career. The Australian had declared that he will be heading into the NBA draft, trying his skills at a much higher level.

Ad

The junior guard on Friday announced his decision to enter the NBA draft through an Instagram post. Following his post, his mother, Melissa Proctor, also shared a heartfelt post on X.

"What an incredible 3 years it's been! Couldn't be more proud of how you have carried yourself on and off the court. Duke will always have a special place in your heart!," she wrote with a blue heart and a basketball emoji.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to reports, Tyrese Proctor is projected to be picked in the second round or late in the first round. He has shown steady growth in his game in his three years at Duke and will aim to continue that development even in the NBA.

Tyrese Proctor spent three glorious years at the Duke Blue Devils

Tyrese Proctor was originally a five-star recruit and was about to join Durham in 2023, but he reclassified and joined Duke ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Proctor made a decent contribution in his freshman year, averaging 9.4 points per game and also topping the assist charts for the team.

Ad

The Blue Devils won the ACC Championship that year but crashed out of the NCAA Tournament in the round of 32.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Duke Practice - Source: Imagn

The Sydney native had a quiet sophomore season as he statistically became a projected second-round NBA draft pick. Proctor still averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. But it was not the growth that he had expected after a great first year.

Ad

However, Tyrese Proctor's third and final year was exceptional as he played to his true potential. He proved his offensive prowess as he scored 12.4 points per game with a great 40.5% from beyond the arc. He also shot 45.2% from the field.

Proctor delivered some exceptional performances in the NCAA Tournament as he scored 19 points against Mount St. Mary's and 25 points against Baylor in the first two rounds.

It was a heartbreaking end to a great season for Proctor, who could only manage seven points against Houston in their defeat in the Final Four round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here