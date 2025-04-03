UCLA’s Kiki Rice disregards Dallas’ Luka Doncic trade; sends Shannon Sharpe into splits

UCLA guard Kiki Rice hopes to become an NBA general manager after her playing career ends. She has also shared what her first move would be if she were in charge of the Dallas Mavericks.

Rice appeared on a Wednesday's episode of the "Night Show," hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. She was reminded of her GM aspirations by Johnson, who asked her what her first move would be if she got an opportunity to become one now.

“If I was the GM of the Mavs I would not have traded Doncic,” Rice said (01:30).

Rice is not in support of the Mavericks trading their franchise player with the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Doncic led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA finals and is a bonafide member of the All-NBA first team. In a move that shocked the NBA community in February, Dallas decided to make the exchange in what was described by the media as "one of the most unexpected trades in NBA and American sports history."

The move caused an uproar, as Mavericks fans protested the trade, while they also called for the sacking of the Dallas GM Nico Harrison. With the latest revelation from Rice, Mavericks fans were not alone in that thought process.

Away from her future aspirations, the UCLA guard is looking to lead her team to a national championship game for the first time in program history.

The No. 1-seeded Bruins (34-2, 16-2 Big Ten) are already in the Final Four and will face Paige Bueckers and the No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies (35-3, 18-0 Big East) on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Tampa, Florida.

Kiki Rice wins Elite 90 award

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn

Kiki Rice has been a shining light for UCLA this season, averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. She was also named to the first-team All-Big Ten.

The guard has added another award this year after receiving the NCAA ELITE 90 award for Women’s NCAA Division I.

It is given to student-athletes, who have managed to excel in sports at a national level, and also have the highest cumulative GPA among their peers.

To win the award, a student-athlete must have played a sport for at least two years at their school, making only sophomores and above the only ones who are qualified.

