UConn basketball: Alex Karaban, Liam McNeeley and Jayden Ross react to Dan Hurley’s Lakers snub

UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley has ended the Los Angeles Lakers saga by turning down the head coaching job. On June 10, Hurley announced his decision to remain as head coach of the Huskies, passing on a six-year, $70 million contract offer from Los Angeles.

For a week, the potential move shook the basketball world. UConn fans, along with the Huskies players, were hoping the deal would fall through — and so it did. Hurley's establishment of a college basketball powerhouse and championship mindset at Storrs would have been in jeopardy had the deal gone through.

After the news of Hurley rejecting the Lakers surfaced, Liam McNeeley, who pledged to the Huskies in April, responded with a tweet of a GIF that reads:

"The Show goes on."

Similarly, UConn's redshirt junior Alex Karaban also shared his joy for coach Hurley's return. He uploaded a happy emoji with a GIF of him and Dan sharing a hug following the Huskies' victory in the 2023 national championship.

Also, 6-foot-7 forward Jayden Ross reacted to the news, emphasizing how it motivated all the players.

"His commitment to us only means that we have to be just as committed to me. He turned out an opportunity for us and it means the world," Ross told WTNH. "If anything it's just motivation for us to work harder every day and try go get us three-peat."

Forward Samson Johnson shared his joy about Hurley's commitment to the Huskies as well.

"So, great. We're just happy to have the coach back. That means he really cares about us. He is committed to developing us. He is committed to the university and the team." [Time stamp — 1:09]

Geno Auriemma backs Dan Hurley's decision to stay at UConn basketball

From one UConn basketball head coach to another, women's coach Geno Auriemma said he was "excited" to see that Dan has committed to UConn.

"I am really excited for all of us," Auriemma said.

Auriemma, who led the Huskies' women's team to 11 NCAA championships, is happy to see the men's team also doing well under his colleague Hurley.

Auriemma and Hurley were seen together at the university's "Road Show" event on June 5, when the rumors of Dan leaving for the Lakers job had just begun.

"I leaned over and said, 'Hey, I think you could win a lot of championships with the Lakers, more so than a guy that's never coached," Auriemma said to Hurley [via Dan Patrick Show]

Hurley signed a contract worth $32.1 million for six years following the Huskies' victory in the 2023 NCAA championship. Now that he will remain at the helm of UConn basketball, a new and improved deal is expected soon.

