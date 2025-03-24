  • home icon
  • UConn director threatens to "ruin" reporter's life after clip of Dan Hurley dropping f-bombs gets viral

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 24, 2025 20:51 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley was caught on camera expressing frustration with the officiating after his team’s 77-75 loss to the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His comments, which included strong language, sparked mixed reactions, including from UConn’s communications director, Bobby Mullens.

After UConn's narrow loss at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, Hurley turned to the Baylor Bears, who were preparing for their game against Duke, and voiced his frustration with the officiating.

“I hope they [the refs] don’t f*ck you like they f*cked us,” Hurley said, implying that the referees had unfairly affected UConn’s game.
The moment was recorded by Joey Ellis of Queen City News and later shared online. UConn has since expressed frustration over the video’s circulation.

According to an Instagram post from cbbcontent, Mullens allegedly requested that the video be taken down. The situation escalated when he reportedly threatened the reporter, stating that he would “ruin his life” if the footage was not removed.

Gabe McDonald of Charlotte Sports Live reported that several media members and staff overheard Mullens’ threat.

UConn defends Hurley's privacy

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Connecticut at Florida - Source: Imagn
After the controversy, Charlotte Sports Live reportedly reached out to UConn for a response, and in their alleged statement, the school argued that Hurley’s privacy had been violated.

“The lasting image of Coach Hurley leaving the court should’ve been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion,” the statement allegedly read. “Instead, a reporter, who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.”
The Huskies entered the tournament as a No. 8 seed, hoping to secure a third straight national title. However, their chances were slim given their lower seeding.

Following the loss, Hurley expressed disappointment, stating, “If it’s going to come to an end for us, I wouldn’t have wanted it to be in a game where we lost to a lower seed.”

Had UConn successfully defended its title, the team would have been the first to win three consecutive championships since UCLA’s historic run of seven straight titles from 1967 to 1973.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
