UConn hooper Liam McNeeley skips media scrum for hilarious question about Cooper Flagg's hometown

A night before the 2025 NBA draft, two college freshmen, Liam McNeeley and Cooper Flagg, were reunited at the media availability on Tuesday. At Lotte Palace Hotel in Manhattan, draft prospects answered various questions from the media about their journey and future goals.

McNeeley, who had his pre-draft availability earlier in the day, crashed Flagg's media session to ask a question of his own. The NBA posted the hilarious moment on Instagram.

"I'm trying to ask the No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg, a question," McNeeley said. "Day before the draft, I got a question that I would love to know."

The UConn forward then jumped into the media scrum surrounding Flagg at the podium and asked the Duke product:

"Being from Maine, do you like lobster?"

The question earned laughs from those in attendance.

"Lobster isn’t my personal favorite," Flagg responded. "But you know a good Maine lobster roll. My trainer's wife makes a real nice lobster roll."

The exchange between two potential first-round picks was refreshing amongst the repetitive questions surrounding basketball and the NBA. Liam McNeeley and Cooper Flagg were teammates at the Montverde Academy in Florida before heading off to college.

Liam McNeeley talks about Flagg and their shared recruiting journey together

Coming out of Montverde Academy, Liam McNeeley and Cooper Flagg were ranked among the top recruits in the country last year.

McNeeley initially committed to Indiana University before de-committing and signing with UConn, while Flagg was the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class. He committed to Jon Scheyer's Duke program.

During the pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, McNeeley reflected on his experience playing alongside Flagg.

"That’s my brother," McNeeley said, per The Dallas Morning News. "We played two years together. We stayed connected. Been to a bunch of camps and all-star games together. … It’s an amazing experience and feeling to see them go through this process as well as me."

The Texas native was a leading scorer for the Huskies last season, averaging 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. In ESPN's latest mock draft, McNeeley is projected to be the No. 20 pick, heading to the Miami Heat.

Flagg also discussed his bond with McNeeley, saying:

"He’s all right. I miss playing with him a lot. He’s one of the best players.

On Wednesday, Flagg is projected to be selected first by the Dallas Mavericks.

