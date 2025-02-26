UConn's KK Arnold, LSU's Last-Tear Poa react to Diana Taurasi's retirement news 

UConn sophomore KK Arnold joined the chorus of tributes following the retirement news of Diana Taurasi, one of the greatest WNBA players of all time. Arnold, along with LSU's Last-Tear Poa, expressed their admiration for Taurasi's legacy and the impact she has had on the sport.

Ad

Arnold added a photo of Taurasi, a former UConn great, to her Instagram story, with two emojis that encapsulate the feeling of many: a goat (greatest of all time) and a face holding back tears.

In her next story, KK Arnold reshared a post from UConn's women's basketball account, which celebrated her glittering career.

KK Arnold's Instagram stories (@kamoreaarnold/IG)

As for Poa, the LSU senior guard from Melbourne, Australia, she reacted to the news on her own Instagram story by resharing a post from Overtime WBB that read "RETIRED," along with a goat emoji, without adding any additional message.

Ad

Trending

Last-Tear Poa Instagram story (@lasttear_poa11/IG)

Diana Taurasi, a three-time WNBA champion, 11-time WNBA All-Star and five-time WNBA scoring champion decided to call it a career on Tuesday after 20 seasons, both in the league and overseas.

Ad

In an interview with TIME magazine, Taurasi opened up about her decision to retire, saying she realized on New Year's Day that the time had come to walk away.

"I just didn’t have it in me," Taurasi said. "Mentally and physically, I'm just full. That's probably the best way I can describe it. I'm full and I'm happy."

KK Arnold still waiting for her first start at UConn this season

It is unclear if KK Arnold will be in the starting lineup when the No. 5 UConn Huskies host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (23-4, 15-1 Big East) on Thursday.

Ad

For someone who made 33 starts as a freshman last season, the 5-foot-9 guard has only seen reserve minutes this campaign, averaging 21.7 minutes per game compared to 30.2 in her debut season.

The return of senior guard Azzi Fudd, who missed most of last season due to injury and newcomers like freshman Sarah Strong and transfer Kaitlyn Chen have understandably cut into Arnold's minutes.

Despite limited playing time, the Wisconsin native continues to make an impact off the bench, as she is averaging 5.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 2.9 apg.

Her best performance came against Villanova on Jan. 5, recording 15 points, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes. However, in her last five games, she has scored in single digits each time, totaling just 17 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here