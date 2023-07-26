The outpouring of goodwill towards Bronny James continued to flood in after news broke early on Tuesday that he had collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during team training at USC (University of Southern California).

If there's anyone who knows what the James family is feeling, it is Damar Hamlin. In January this year, during a Cincinnati Bengals versus the Buffalo Bills game, Hamlin tackled wide receiver, Tee Higgins, got up and then collapsed.

The scene played out in front of a global audience adding to the shock and concern for Hamlin. It was later confirmed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest much like Bronny James did.

Damar Hamlin led the outpouring of good wishes via a tweet to the James family assuring them of his support.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 @HamlinIsland 🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well.🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.

Hamlin did not stop there, replying to a fan who commented on the need for defibrillators on every school campus and assuring them that he was working on that mission.

Can Bronny James play basketball again?

There are different causes of cardiac arrest and Damar Hamlin's incident has been attributed to commotio cordis. This is when a person receives a hard blow to the chest cavity causing the heart to quiver leading to cardiac arrest.

In April, Hamlin was cleared to play football again and he confirmed bullishly his plans to continue with his NFL career.

"This event was life changing, but it's not the end of my story."

USU player Danny Berger also collapsed during a training session in 2012 and had a cardiac arrest. This was attributed to low potassium and low electrolyte levels. But because there was no structural damage to his heart, he recovered quickly.

Berger had a cardiac defibrillator installed and he was able to continue playing even having a successful career in Germany.

Bronny James' cardiac arrest has not yet been attributed to any one cause. The statement released by the family had scant information on the subject.

“Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

It is entirely possible that he could play basketball again but at the moment, that is the furthest thing in the minds of LeBron James and his family.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!