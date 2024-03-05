Vanessa Bryant hypes up $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark on latest NCAA record - “Congrats”

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark made history on Sunday against Ohio State (25-4, 16-2 Big Ten) by becoming the NCAA's all-time top scorer. The Iowa star scored 35 points to propel the Hawkeyes to a 93-83 win in her final home game.

Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.1 million as per On3, surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich's mark of 3,667 points en route to the Hawkeyes' victory. She now sits clear at the top of the scoring charts with 3,685 points, a record that could remain long.

Following her historic feat, Clark received praise and plaudits from fans and celebrities across the country, including Vanessa Bryant, widow of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa posted an Instagram story for Clark, which suggested that the Iowa legend broke the NCAA scoring record wearing Nike's Kobe 6s.

"Congrats," Vanessa wrote on the post.

Image Credits - Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Kobe died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, 2020. There were eight others on board, including his daughter Gianna, all of whom didn't survive the crash.

How has Caitlin Clark fared in the 2023-24 college basketball season?

Caitlin Clark had the best scoring season of her collegiate career for the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes. The guard finished the 2023-24 regular season, averaging 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game across 30 appearances. Defensively, she has recorded 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Clark has made 162 of 412 3-pointers this season, converting 39.3% of them. She has also converted 178 of 202 of her free throws and 317 of 618 field goals.

Clark's stellar performances have helped the Hawkeyes post a 26-4 record (15-3). Iowa is second in the Big Ten, but all eyes will now turn towards the conference tournament.

The Hawkeyes will want to give Clark a proper farewell, and winning the NCAA championship would be the perfect fairytale ending to her collegiate career.