VIDEO: $1,000,000 NIL-valued Jared McCain hosts special impromptu concert ahead of matchup against UNC

Duke Blue Devils' Jared McCain cranked the music up for the audience ahead of the UNC matchup.

In the final conference games of the 2023–24 men's college basketball regular season, one of the biggest games of the weekend will also feature the biggest rivalry in college basketball. North Carolina is headed to face the Duke Blue Devils in what would be a very electrifying game.

To increase engagement among fans, the former five-star recruit gave a special impromptu concert.

Fans enjoyed the moment thoroughly and were also recording McCain. The comments under the post were positive.

Image Credit: Duke Men's Basketball's Instagram Post

The 20-year-old always entertains his fans via his dance moves and now his voice. The freshman guard has been racking up scores that are making fans question if he has the potential to become a high-level NBA draft pick. Though McCain is still quite young, he can either polish his skillset or directly aim for the pros.

If we talk about the eligibility aspect, then Jared McCain can declare for the 2024 NBA draft. However, the young prospect has a considerable amount of time to showcase his talents and raise his draft stock. He is a reliable piece for Duke's offense and currently averages just under 14 points a game on 46.2% FG shooting,

Jared McCain's NBA draft projection

McCain, who has a NIL valuation of $1 million, as per On3, stands at 6'3" and weighs around 200 lbs. He is a shooting guard who can score on his own if play fails, but given his size, he will be classified as undersized for his NBA position. His ability to shoot three points makes him a good choice for a modern NBA team, and analysts have put him as a first-round pick, but they also do not consider him a lottery pick.

That is because an undersized guard with Jared McCain's skillset and talents is not much of an asset for an NBA team. Despite that, the young athlete can become a valuable asset if he stays consistent in the game and keeps on showing his prowess.

