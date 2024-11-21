Paige Bueckers is a star, and Gatorade knows it. As a freshman at UConn, Bueckers was described by sports publications as the program's most hyped recruit since Breanna Stewart in 2012. She made her collegiate debut for UConn on December 12, 2020, and became the team's leader from the start of her college career.

Bueckers took to social media on Monday to announce her latest advertisement with Gatorade to her 2 million+ followers in a video on her Instagram stories. The clip has also made the rounds on Twitter and can be seen below:

The UConn guard came out of Hopkins High School, Minnesota, and was ranked as the number one recruit in her class, receiving national high school Player Of The Year honors. She was pivotal for UConn as they made it to the Final Four in 2021 and set a program record for assists by a freshman.

Bueckers has a huge following on social media, which makes her a viable athlete for brand partnerships. In 2021, Bueckers signed her first multi-year partnership under the new NIL rules with StockX.

Fast forward to 2024, the 23-year-old has already partnered with eight brands this year alone (UConn NIL Store, Bose, Topps, Hampton Creative Consulting, CeraVe Skincare, StockX, Unrivaled, and Madison Reed). These partnerships have influenced Bueckers' NIL valuation, which stands at $1.4 million (as per On3), and this new advertisement further solidifies her brand.

Paige Bueckers signs NIL trading card deal

UConn's Paige Bueckers reached an agreement with Panini America over a name, image and likeness deal. The deal is set to be an exclusive, multi-year agreement that will involve autographed Bueckers trading cards as well as the 2024-25 UConn Huskies squad list.

"Growing up I used to collect cards of all my favorite players, to know that my teammates and I will have our own Panini trading cards and the fans are going to go collect it is really special," Bueckers said of the deal (via Panini America).

The UConn freshman is currently unbeaten with the team so far this season and has averaged 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals per game while shooting 65% FG.

Paige Bueckers joins an exclusive list that includes stars such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who have also signed partnerships with Panini. With her growing reputation, she's destined to play at the highest level and a sure No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 WNBA draft. Fans now have the opportunity to collect her trading cards after her partnership.

