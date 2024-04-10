WATCH: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese sweats it out on court with Victor Wembanyama's trainer Tim Martin ahead of 2024 WNBA draft

Angel Reese is wasting no time in preparation for the WNBA. The LSU superstar announced her decision to go pro after the Tigers crashed out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament following a 94-87 defeat against Caitlin Clark's Iowa in the Elite Eight.

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.8 million as per On3, was seen working on her skills with top basketball trainer Tim Martin earlier this week. Martin has trained several NBA players, including San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who was the top pick in the 2023 draft.

Reese flaunted some of her classic center skills with some movements in the paint and shooting from behind the line. Martin also appeared to offer the LSU legend some advice on her offensive positioning.

Watch the video below:

Reese recently announced her decision to enter the upcoming WNBA draft in an interview with Vogue.

"I’ve done everything I wanted to in college," Reese said. "I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [SEC] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese played two seasons with Middle Tennessee before joining LSU in 2022.

She was a key player for the Tigers when they won the national championship in 2023 and was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. The "Bayou Barbie" earned two First-Team All-SEC selections and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2022.

How did Angel Reese perform in the 2023-24 college basketball season?

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese

Angel Reese had another solid season with the LSU Tigers in her senior year. She averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game.

LSU reached the final of the SEC Tournament but lost to Dawn Staley's South Carolina in the title game. The Tigers also made it to the Elite Eight but couldn't overcome Iowa and, in the process, failed to defend their NCAA crown.

Many consider Reese a top-10 pick in the WNBA draft. However, others believe she could go as early as second overall, behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

The 2024 WNBA draft is set to take place on Monday, April 15, at the famed Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.