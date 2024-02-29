WATCH: $1M NIL-valued Jared McCain shows off fiery pre game moves as Duke thrashes Louisville in 84-59 matchup

Jared McCain and Duke University secured an impressive win over Louisville. The team's superior shooting and defensive skills left all of their fans in awe.

It looked like McCain was always confident about winning the game right from the start, as the 20-year-old athlete was seen showing off his moves on his social media account.

The five-star recruit shared an energetic video of his dancing on Instagram. The post's caption revealed that the video was shot before the matchup against Louisville.

Many fans applauded the point guard for his fun dance moves and wished him to play as effortlessly as he danced in his future games.

Fans hyped Jared McCain's dance moves. (Image Credit: Jared McCain's Instagram Comments)

Before winning a matchup against Louisville, the Blue Devils played against the Miami Hurricanes and won over them too. At that time, Jared McCain, who has an NIL valuation of $1 million as per On3, shared a special post for his fans.

Jared McCain once credited yoga and meditation for his excellent performances

McCain has now become a prominent player for the Duke Blue Devils, dropping career-high points with ease. The rookie has been consistent in delivering excellent performances. The reason behind his ability to perform so well was attributed to meditation and yoga.

While talking to The Chronicle, he said that meditation helped him calm down and focus on games.

“I meditate every single day, every day,” McCain said. “Especially with the social media hate and just being on the court, it helps me be so calm.”

Since McCain has amassed a huge number of followers on social media, he is subjected to criticism, hence, he turned to yoga and meditation. Before the games, he used the countdown technique to get rid of anxiety and pregame jitters.

“Meditation always calms me down. I knew [Countdown] was gonna be hectic out there, so just always being able to come back to my breath is huge.”

Along with him, his teammate, Caleb Foster, has joined classes.

McCain's 2023-2023 college basketball stats

It looks like the yoga and meditation are having a positive effect on him as McCain has kept up his reputation as a talented freshman. He is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game across 26 appearances.

Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 4. defensive rebounds per game. He has also successfully made 125 out of 273 field-goal attempts, boasting a shooting accuracy of 45.8%.