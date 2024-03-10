WATCH: $2M NIL-valued Cavinder twins show off stunning cowboy hats they donned at Luke Bryan’s concert

TCU star Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna flaunted their unique outfits before attending a Luke Bryan concert on Thursday. The college basketball stars headed off to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to catch a glimpse of the country star.

Luke Bryan has 30 number-one hits across 10 albums. He has also been a judge on American Idol since 2018.

The Cavinder twins, who have NIL deals worth $2 million as per On3, wore leather jackets to the concert. They also donned cowboy hats in tune with the country music concert.

Haley and Hanna have been enjoying some free time since retiring from college basketball last year. However, the former is set to return to action with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Haley Cavinder set to play for TCU Horned Frogs

Haley Cavinder had initially announced her retirement from college basketball in April 2023, along with her sister Hanna. However, just a few months later, Haley made a U-turn.

She is now preparing to play her final year of college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs come the 2024-25 season. In Nov. 2023, Haley announced her decision to join TCU for her senior year.

Last month, Haley posted a video of herself on Instagram shooting hoops during a practice session. Despite being away from the court for a while, she was able to convert a trio of 3-pointers from a relatively tough angle, signaling that she was ready for next season's challenge.

Haley began her college basketball career at Fresno State and spent three years with the program from 2019 to 2022. She earned All-Mountain West Team selections in each season with the Seminoles before transferring to Miami.

In Haley's only season with the Miami Hurricanes, she made 35 appearances and averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, picking up Second-team All-ACC honors.

It will be interesting to see how Haley gets back into the groove with the Horned Frogs after a year away from NCAA basketball.