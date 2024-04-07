WATCH: $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark once turned into hardcore Taylor Swift fan while jamming to her favorite song

Caitlin Clark is a name that needs no introduction to college hoops fans around the country. She has created history wherever she has gone and is on the cusp of another big achievement. Her Iowa Hawkeyes are playing the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA championship game on Sunday.

But what many people don't know is that Clark is a hardcore Swiftie off the basketball court. Case in point: an old video of her singing her favorite Taylor Swift song from the Hawkeyes locker room.

The point guard, with a NIL valuation of $3.2 million according to One3, turned heads of hardcore Swift fans when she jammed to ‘Enchanted.’

Expand Tweet

The video was originally shared on Tik Tok by ESPN but it has been reshared by an X user named Lex. In the clip, Clark can be seen passionately singing the song before stopping in the tracks when she realized that she was off key.

“Oh I am off,” she said in the clip towards the end.

Clark is playing in her second straight national title game on Sunday, having lost out to the LSU Tigers last season in a close encounter.

Having already declared for the WNBA draft this year, it will be her last chance to win the championship that has eluded her. Many of her fans see it as a date with destiny and a proper send-off for arguably the best women's college basketball player to ever grace the court.

college hoops analyst compares Caitlin Clark to Taylor Swift

Caitlin Clark has been one of the catalysts that has increased the number of fans in women's basketball.

The Iowa vs. LSU Elite Eight game was the highest-rated game in history at this level. For her contribution to the sport, sports commentator Dan Patrick likened her to the phenomenon called Taylor Swift.

"She's Taylor Swift right now. Once guys defending saying 'Oh she's not Pete Maravich' then you know she's hit a nerve,” Patrick said on the ‘Dan Patrick Show’ in March.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark is the college basketball scoring leader for both men and women. On the women's side, she broke Kelsey Plum's record set in 2017, while on the men's side, she broke Pete Maravich's record.

Can she add the national title to her resume? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : Is Caitlin Clark the Taylor Swift of Women's basketball? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion