WATCH: $30M worth Jalen Hurts makes presence known as Caitlin Clark's Iowa take on South Carolina during national title thriller

NFL superstar Jalen Hurts appears to be enjoying March Madness action in the offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was spotted at the Iowa vs. South Carolina national championship game on Saturday, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hurts, who is worth $30 million as per CelebrityNetWorth, looked in good spirits as he cheered for the players when their names were announced pregame.

Apart from Hurts, actor Jason Sudeikis, broadcaster Robin Roberts, and musician Darius Rucker were also in attendance for the all-important showdown.

This is Caitlin Clark's final game for the top-seeded Iowa (34-4) and it appears that many want to get a glimpse of the NCAA's top scorer before the 2024 WNBA draft. The Hawkeyes superstar will also want to end her collegiate career with a national championship.

Iowa beat Holy Cross (First Round), West Virginia (Second Round), Colorado (Sweet 16), LSU (Elite Eight), and UConn (Final Four) in the NCAA Tournament this season to reach the championship game. However, the Hawkeyes are up against the only unbeaten team this season in South Carolina Gamecocks (37-0).

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks beat Presbyterian (First Round), UNC (Second Round), Indiana (Sweet 16), Oregon State (Elite Eight) and NC State (Final Four) to reach the title game.

At the time of writing, the Gamecocks are leading the national championship game 49-46 at halftime. South Carolina was trailing 27-20 at the end of the first quarter but had a strong second quarter to get a slender advantage before the second half.

A look at Jalen Hurts' stats from the 2023 NFL season

Jalen Hurts had a strong season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He racked up 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns on 352 passes in the regular season as Philadelphia finished second in the NFC East, with an 11-5 record.

The Eagles reached the playoffs but were eliminated in the first round following a 32-9 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurts threw for 250 yards and one touchdown on 25 passes in the wild-card game.