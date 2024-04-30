WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex wife Pilar Sanders opens up about playful prank by Shelomi Sanders involving her diabetic device

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders opened up about a prank that her daughter Shelomi Sanders would play on her. The playful prank involved Shelomi's diabetic device and according to Pilar, a scavenger hunt was needed to track it down in her room. The video was originally posted on TikTok but later made its way to Pilar’s Instagram handle.

Take a look at the clip.

Pilar Sanders revealed that a young Shelomi Sanders would take the diabetes device while it was still beeping and hide it in her room. Then the mother had a task of finding it buried in a sock that would be in a show box under Pilar’s bed. Pilar had the task of finding the device while it was still beeping, otherwise there would be no way to locate it at all.

“Am I the only one,” Pilar asked in the caption of the Instagram post.

The mother-daughter duo share a close bond and Pilar has been a constant support for the basketball prodigy in her endeavors. After spending a season in Colorado, Shelomi has now moved to Alabama A&M to get more playing time. While her dad Deion Sanders wasn't happy with the decision, Pilar has stood by her in the newest adventure.

Pilar Sanders’ take on Shelomi Sanders choosing Jackson State to start her college basketball career

In another video on social media recently, Pilar Sanders opened up about the reason Shelomi Sanders chose to play for Jackson State in her initial days. According to Deion Sanders' ex-wife, being Coach Prime's daughter turned out to be a bane, and didn't let Shelomi Sanders experience the whole recruitment process. She revealed that the coaches told her about the respect they had for the NFL legend and that hindered her daughter’s recruitment.

"That completely stopped Shelomi short of having the whole experience of being recruited, which I thought was very unfair to her,” Pilar said in a video shared by her on YouTube.

The 20-year-old spent half a season with the Tigers before moving to Colorado with her dad midway through the 2022-23 season. But her stint with the Buffaloes was also short-lived as she entered the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season to join the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.