WATCH: Iowa's Molly Davis returns to action during the national championship game after being sidelined for over a month with an injury

Molly Davis made an emotional return for Iowa in the national championship game against South Carolina on Sunday. Head coach Lisa Bluder allowed the injured guard to enter the court for one final time as she bid farewell to the program and college basketball.

As the clock wound down in Sunday's national championship game loss against South Carolina, Coach Bluder summoned senior guard Molly Davis from the bench for one final check-in. She entered the court with her right knee taped, showcasing she’s still in the recovery process.

Molly Davis sustained an injury on her right knee during Iowa's last game of the regular season against Ohio State. As a result, she’s not been able to participate in the entirety of the Hawkeyes' successful outing in the Big Ten Tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament campaign.

Emotional moment for Iowa fans

The introduction of Molly Davis in the winding seconds of the national championship game was an emotional moment in every sense for Iowa fans. This was evident in the eruption among the fans at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse despite the team losing the game.

The guard has been an important part of the Hawkeyes setup since transferring to the program from Central Michigan. She played a crucial role in helping the team reach the national championship game in the 2022-23 season and also ensured the same in the 2023-24.

Following a brilliant tenure in her college career at Iowa, Davis will be transitioning to the professional stage. She's already declared for the upcoming WNBA draft and it is to be seen where she eventually lands in the event taking place later this month on Apr. 15.

Who’s not returning alongside Molly Davis in 2024-25?

Molly Davis is not the only Iowa player who has played their last game for the program in the loss against South Carolina. Three other seniors in the Hawkeyes team will not be returning to college basketball next season as they all transition to the professional stage.

The team's biggest star Caitlin Clark as well as Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin checked out for the last time in the national championship game. They all leave the program with an indelible mark despite experiencing disappointing losses in two national title games.

This exit of these experienced players means there will be a significant turnover in the Hawkeyes team next season. It is to be seen how Lisa Bluder gets to rebuild the team ahead of next season to stay competitive.