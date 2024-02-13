WATCH: Jacksonville Dolphins coach Jordan Mincy gets ejected for cussing ref after being called "offensive slur" in heated altercation

Jordan Mincy lasted less than four minutes before being ejected from the Jacksonville Dolphins' 67-63 victory over the North Alabama Lions. The Dolphins head coach was involved in a heated altercation with the officials, in which he revealed that he was called an offensive slur.

While he did not elaborate on what was said by the official, Mincy did note that he was grateful the program backed him. Speaking with The Florida Times-Union, he stated:

"It's why I reacted the way I did, but JU and [athletic director] Alex [Ricker-Gilbert] had my back and the ASUN has dealt with it. We're going to move on."

Following the incident, Mincy walked over and addressed Jacksonville University athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert. He also approached the North Alabama huddle and shook hands with each of the players before leaving the court. The Dolphins' coach addressed the incident on X following the game, stating:

"God is good! Never in my career have I experienced what happened today. Thankful for the university, our staff, and the young men I coach daily! Keep grinding and building!"

The Atlantic Sun Conference released a statement announcing that the official involved in the incident has been suspended for the remainder of the season:

"The Atlantic Sun Conference has suspended an official involved in an in-game interaction with Jacksonville University head men's basketball coach Jordan Mincy due to conduct not in alignment with the expectations of the ASUN. This suspension shall be in effect through the remainder of the 2023-24 season and post-season. The conference office considers this matter closed."

How has Jordan Mincy performed in his coaching career?

Jordan Mincy spent four seasons as a member of the Kent State Golden Flashes from 2005-2009. He averaged 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 38.0% from the field, 32.9% from three-point range and 55.4% from the free-throw line.

Immediately upon graduating, he was named as a graduate assistant with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Mincy spent one season in the role before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach. After two seasons, Mincy spent one season each as an assistant coach with the Charleston Cougars, Toledo Rockets and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

He spent the following six seasons as an assistant coach with the Florida Gators. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, he was named head coach for the first time and has compiled a 47-38 record in three seasons leading the Jacksonville Dolphins.