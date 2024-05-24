WATCH: Kentucky basketball star Justin Edwards shows off hooping skills during Klutch Pro Day at Lakers facility

Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards showed flashes of brilliance as he participated in Klutch pro day. He impressed the audience with a superb display of shooting, dribbling and playmaking skills.

Edwards participated in the NBA draft combine last week in Chicago. This week, he participated in his pro day organised by Klutch Sports, an agency representing him, at an LA Lakers facility. He showcased his skills in the event attended by various GMs and scouts.

Edwards didn't meet the expectations of fans after he came out of high school. He was expected to be the No.1 overall pick as he joined the Kentucky Wildcats last season.

However, he struggled last season and averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He had a field goal percentage of 48.6 % and shot 36.53 from the 3-point range.

He's expected to be atop-20 pick if he continues his improvement. Other Kentucky stars like Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves and Rob Dillingham also performed well at the NBA draft combine.

Scouting report highly speaks about Justin Edwards

A scouting report from Draft Digest on Fan Nation spoke highly about Edwards' skill set.

The report suggested that he's a perfect NBA wing with a great ability to operate on the perimeter. The report analyzed his prowess as follows:

"Every year there’s at least one player of his archetype that’s taken early in the draft, especially with how important scoring wings and positional size has become in the modern NBA.

"While he's proven to be effective off-ball, Edwards can also make things happen with the ball in his hands."

The report also shed light on Justin Edwards' versatility and ability to "fit in every lineup."

