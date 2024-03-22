WATCH: Kentucky loses count out of Oakland's free throws, tosses ball out of bounds in hilarious blunder

It was a night to forget for No. 3 Kentucky as the Wildcats lost 80-76 to No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Offensive struggles and poor turnovers aside, Kentucky made a few silly errors that cost the win.

In the first half, with the Wildcats trailing 23-20, Tre Mitchell made two free throws after a foul on Oakland's Trey Townsend. However, it seemed like the Kentucky players had lost count of the free throws and sent a ball out of bounds.

Here's the video:

This blunder cost the Wildcats, as the Grizzlies took possession and Townsend made a 2-point as Kentucky trailed 38-35 at halftime.

Kentucky bids goodbye early despite star-studded roster

After exits in the Round of 32 and Round of 62 respectively in the last two years, the WIldcats were hoping for a deeper run this postseason, with its roster of NBA lottery picks.

However, that didn't help, as Oakland's Jack Gohlke put an end to all those dreams. The senior guard bucketed 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points.

After five years in Hillsdale College, a Division II program, Jack Gohlke joined Oakland for this season. Coach Greg Kampe spoke about Gohlke after the win:

"This guy right here, he had no conscious. We talked all week. Just go shoot it, baby. You're the best. He's the best, and he proved it to the world tonight." (via USA TODAY)

"We wanted Kentucky cause they're the best. We wanted that and we wanted to stage, and our kids came through."

The game was closely contested throughout, as both teams refused to let the other take a breather.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 27 points, while Tre Mitchell added 14 points and took 13 rebounds. Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham added 10 points apiece.

For Oakland, Trey Townsend scored 17 points and 12 rebounds, while DQ Cole added 12 points. Jack Gohlke said post-game:

“We've been a solid team all year. We've won close games all year.” (via ESPN)

Gohlke made seven 3-pointers in the first half. Townsend said about that:

“It’s definitely a special thing, watching him just (make) 3 after 3 after 3. It gives us momentum and excitement to keep playing hard.”

Up next, Oakland takes on NC State in the second round of March Madness, while the Wildcats go back to the drawing board with a lot to evaluate.

