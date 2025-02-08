WATCH: Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony parties with $20M worth Ciara after NFL Pro Bowl

Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, shared a video on social media showing her having a great time at a party in New Orleans. The TV star posted a video on Instagram on Friday, showing her hanging out with superstar singer Ciara, who has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, at a party after the NFL Pro Bowl. The two women sang and pouted for the camera, showing they were enjoying each other's company.

La La Anthony and Ciara hang out at a party. IG image via @lala

Anthony and Ciara, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, have been close friends for years and often share their time together on social media. Their friendship also extends to their families, as Kiyan recently revealed he views Wilson as an uncle and watches his games.

Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony reveals what dressing to hang out with Ciara and Kim Kardashian is like

When it comes to fashion, La La Anthony knows how to dress for the occasion. However, the TV personality's style is probably influenced by the people she hangs out with, particularly singer Ciara and media mogul and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian.

On the Jennifer Hudson Show, which was shared March 1, 2024 on YouTube, Anthony revealed what it means when her friends tell her to wear anything before they hang out.

"You know, it's so funny when we do talk to each other, I'm like, "tell me how you guys are really dressing," because you see my friends are the type that's like, "just wear anything." Then you show up and you're like, "wear anything?" she said. (1:14)

When asked what it meant to wear anything, Anthony said, "you have to clarify that with your friends cuz everybody's definition of just wearing anything is different. And this crew right here, they don't play around when they say wear anything. It means wear the best thing in your closet."

The trio of Anthony, Ciara and Kardashian are longtime friends and often hangout together at events. Besides their friendship, Anthony and Kardashian are business partners. In August 2024, they revealed in an interview with Hollywood Reporter that they, along with 'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris, were working on a show titled "Group Chat for Hulu," inspired by Anthony's best-selling book, The Love Playbook: "Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness."

Meanwhile, Anthony's son, Kiyan, continues to shine ahead of his collegiate basketball career, as he is rated one of the top 40 best players in the class of 2025, according to ESPN. Kiyan has also committed to Syracuse, his father Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, with the full support of his parents.

